Google Discover With Author Names Instead Of Site Name

Google Discover can now show the author name of a specific story instead of showing the site name under the story. I personally do not use Google Discover much but a couple of savvy Google Discover users noticed this over the weekend.

Jordan SEO spotted it first and posted this example on Twitter:

First time I see the author's name appear in Google Discover cc @VorticonCmdr @glenngabe pic.twitter.com/sOvHwbMtaF — Jordan SEO 📈 (@SEOctet) August 14, 2022

Then Glenn Gabe responded noticing it for a story that showed up in his feed as well, with his name instead of his site name. Here is what that looks like:

What do you prefer, the author name or the site name for articles in the Google Discover feed?

Why is Google showing the author's name? That is hard to know but Google is always testing. Here are some theories:

Or maybe thanks to this new additional field, "jobTitle"? pic.twitter.com/ulWKumtv8D — Jordan SEO 📈 (@SEOctet) August 14, 2022

Forum discussion at Twitter.