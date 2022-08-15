Google Discover With Author Names Instead Of Site Name

Aug 15, 2022 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Other Google Topics
Prev Story
Share This
 

Google Discover can now show the author name of a specific story instead of showing the site name under the story. I personally do not use Google Discover much but a couple of savvy Google Discover users noticed this over the weekend.

Jordan SEO spotted it first and posted this example on Twitter:

Then Glenn Gabe responded noticing it for a story that showed up in his feed as well, with his name instead of his site name. Here is what that looks like:

What do you prefer, the author name or the site name for articles in the Google Discover feed?

Why is Google showing the author's name? That is hard to know but Google is always testing. Here are some theories:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Are Not Happy With The Last Google Product Reviews Update? Tell Google.
 
blog comments powered by Disqus