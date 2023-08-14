Daily Search Forum Recap: August 14, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google said a domain name won't make or break your SEO. Google also said CNET's content pruning plans were reasonable but they were unlikely to have a noticeable SEO impact. Google Ads is deprecating Enhanced CPC for Shopping campaigns. Bing Chat's new infrastructure upgrade is 99% done. Microsoft said Bing Chat outperforms GPT-4. And I have part two of the vlog with Lance Bachmann on local search and business development.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google: Your Domain Will Never Make Or Break Your SEO
Google's John Mueller said on Mastodon a few tips on domain names, but one line was pretty strong. He said, "your domain name is never going to make or break your SEO."
- Google: CNET's Content Pruning Plans Reasonable But SEO Impact Would Be Unnoticeable
Remember all that debate and chatter around Google saying not to delete old helpful content? A lot of people in our industry jumped on CNET for doing it but the truth is, if you looked at CNET's plan, it was not without thought, attention to detail and carefully planned.
- Google Ads Shopping Campaigns Enhanced CPC Deprecation
Google Ads is deprecating Shopping campaigns using Enhanced CPC starting one early October 2023. Google said any Shopping campaigns using Enhanced CPC will behave as if they are using Manual CPC bidding when deprecated.
- Bing Chat New Infrastructure Upgrade Is 99% Done
A few weeks ago we reported that the Bing Chat infrastructure upgrade that Microsoft is working on was taking longer than expected. Well, on Friday, Microsoft Bing's CEO, Mikhail Parakhin said it was 99% done, and thus almost ready to go live.
- Microsoft: Bing Chat Outperforms GPT-4 But Its Pricey
Microsoft Bing's CEO, Mikhail Parakhin said on Twitter that Bing Chat outperforms raw GPT-4 but it comes at an expense. He said, "It is outperforming according to our measurements," when someone said they think Bing Chat beats out GPT-4 from OpenAI.
- Vlog #236: Lance Bachmann On Local Search Marketing & Getting New Customers
In part one with Lance Bachmann, we spoke a lot about business, growing a business and his passion for his employees. In part two...
- Google Chicago Whisky Fulton Palooza Event
Here are some photos from the Google Chicago office of an event named Fulton Palooza. There is a lot of liqueur at this event, specifically whisky. Here is an Instagram embed with more photos.
Other Great Search Threads:
- I'd just make sure the redirects work, and submit them with a sitemap file -- and leave them for a few months like that. While 150 URLs manually isn't impossible, it seems unproportionally much work for something with no SEO "valule" (the old URLs continu, John Mueller on Twitter
- Best practice is to use URL Inspection https://t.co/GECHsRJTVB. Then read again our guidelines https://t.co/kntQoSwuOw especially the Abuse and Avoidance section. Still stuck? No worries, reach out su, Fabrice Canel on Twitter
- Can I succeed without link-building?, BlackHatWorld
- Do wiki backlinks work?, Reddit
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Tracking 20 years of search
- YouTube enables linking between Shorts and long-form videos
- YouTube creators can now include more external links on their channels
- X (Twitter) lowers eligibility threshold for ads revenue sharing program
- The latest jobs in search marketing
- 11 free tools for PPC campaign management
- 11 GA4 training courses to help confused marketers
- Google Ads account suspensions: What advertisers need to know
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- GA4 for WordPress, Go Fish Digital
- Google Analytics for Beginners: Getting Started with GA4, Semrush
Industry & Business
- Is Ruth Porat’s New Job at Alphabet a Coronation or a Last Dance?, The Information
- Google pushes Match for more money in antitrust battle, court filing states, TechCrunch
- Google Wants AI Scraping to Be 'Fair Use.' Will Courts Agree?, Tom's Hardware
- Microsoft limits use of AI Services in upcoming Services Agreement update, gHacks Tech News
- How to select the right SEO Agency, Koozai
Links & Content Marketing
- Autopilot Link-Building: How To Create Content That Attracts Links Organically, Animalz
- Streamline Content Creation and Plan in Quarters Using Screaming Frog, Screaming Frog
Local & Maps
- Google Maps is an eyesore, part two: 5 more reasons it's lost its way, Fast Company
- Google Shifting GBP Support to Gig Workers?, Near Media
Mobile & Voice
SEO
- Why SEO Basics Still Matter + Evergreen SEO Tips, BruceClay
- A Marketer's Guide To Schema Markup & Semantic Search, Daniel K Cheung
- How to Use Wix SEO Assistant, Wix SEO Hub
- Deciphering the impact of April’s Product Reviews Update, Builtvisible
PPC
- How Google Responsive Search Ads Work & 10 Helpful Tips, Tinuiti
- Announcement: A new, simplified Merchant Center, Google Merchant Center Help
- Generative AI—how Google and Microsoft can help publishers succeed, Ad Age
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.