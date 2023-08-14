Daily Search Forum Recap: August 14, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google said a domain name won't make or break your SEO. Google also said CNET's content pruning plans were reasonable but they were unlikely to have a noticeable SEO impact. Google Ads is deprecating Enhanced CPC for Shopping campaigns. Bing Chat's new infrastructure upgrade is 99% done. Microsoft said Bing Chat outperforms GPT-4. And I have part two of the vlog with Lance Bachmann on local search and business development.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.