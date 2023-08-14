Microsoft: Bing Chat Outperforms GPT-4 But Its Pricey

Microsoft Bing's CEO, Mikhail Parakhin said on Twitter that Bing Chat outperforms raw GPT-4 but it comes at an expense. He said, "It is outperforming according to our measurements," when someone said they think Bing Chat beats out GPT-4 from OpenAI.

Keep in mind, Bing uses GPT-4 from OpenAI, but as Mikhail Parakhin explained and as many of you already know, "Bing is using retrieval-augmented inference." He adds that doing all this is much more expensive, he said "Yes, we have that offering, it ends up pretty pricey, as it requires multiple model calls + Search calls, so far it’s been only used by a few companies."

Here are those tweets:

It is outperforming according to our measurements, too - unlike the raw GPT-4, Bing is using retrieval-augmented inference. Yes, we have that offering, it ends up pretty pricey, as it requires multiple model calls + Search calls, so far it’s been only used by a few companies. — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) August 11, 2023

I do think most people would find Bing Chat's results and responses better than ChatGPT for many questions.

