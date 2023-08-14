Google Ads Shopping Campaigns Enhanced CPC Deprecation

Google Ads is deprecating Shopping campaigns using Enhanced CPC starting one early October 2023. Google said any Shopping campaigns using Enhanced CPC will behave as if they are using Manual CPC bidding when deprecated.

Google Ads launched Shopping Enhanced CPC about 9 years ago and said "Since then we’ve launched more advanced bid strategies like Target ROAS, Maximize conversion value, and fully automated campaigns like Performance Max that help you achieve similar or better results. As we continue to adopt these more advanced strategies and campaigns, Shopping campaigns will no longer use Enhanced CPC."

Google sent this message to advertisers using this feature late on Friday afternoon.

What do you do if you are using Enhanced CPC for Shopping Campaigns? Google said:

In your Standard Shopping campaigns, we suggest trying the one-click Target ROAS experiments for Shopping you can find in your campaign settings.

You can also try our newest fully automated solution, Performance Max campaigns.

If you choose not to make any changes to your campaign by October 2023, your campaign will operate as if it's using Manual CPC bidding.

Menachem Ani posted about this on Twitter and said, "Say goodbye to Enhanced CPC for Manual CPC on Standard Shopping."

Here is a screenshot of the email notification:

Forum discussion at Twitter.