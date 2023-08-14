Bing Chat New Infrastructure Upgrade Is 99% Done

A few weeks ago we reported that the Bing Chat infrastructure upgrade that Microsoft is working on was taking longer than expected. Well, on Friday, Microsoft Bing's CEO, Mikhail Parakhin said it was 99% done, and thus almost ready to go live.

Mikhail Parakhin wrote on Twitter after he was asked about the status of the infrastructure upgrade, "Almost - 99%."

Here are those tweets, so you can see the context:

As a reminder, the infrastructure upgrade will not only make Bing Chat faster and more reliable but also enable features like third-party plugins and nosearch.

The last we heard on nosearch was at the beginning of this month. Nosearch will let you ask Bing Chat to not use the web to answer your question.

The last we heard about third-party plugins was in April where we were told it was "coming soon."

Forum discussion at Twitter.