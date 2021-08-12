Daily Search Forum Recap: August 12, 2021

Aug 12, 2021 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is still in the process of moving sites to mobile-first indexing, way after its deadline. Google said linking to "lesser" sites won't hurt you. Google local pack shows an "updated today" label for inventory. Google has an "affordable picks" carousel in Search. Google bug leads to some empty knowledge panels and more.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Still Working On Moving All Sites To Mobile First Indexing - No ETA
    Google's John Mueller said this week that the search company is still not done moving sites to its mobile-first indexing. This was suppose to be completed March of this year, after moving the deadline from September of last year.
  • Google: Linking To Lesser Websites Doesn't Make Your Site Less Relevant
    Does Google think less of your website if you link your site to a "lesser" website? I guess the question is similar to if you hang out with a lower class crowd, do your more upper class friends think less of you? With Google, the answer is no.
  • Google Local Pack Inventory Shows "Updated Today"
    Google is showing in the local pack for some of the business listings that show their local inventory, if that inventory information was updated today. A label next to the product item would say "updated today."
  • Google Affordable Picks Carousel In Mobile Search
    Google is now showing a carousel to help shoppers find lower cost, cheaper and more affordable (I just said the same thing three times) products. Google displays this in an "affordable picks" carousel that matches more on your keyword phrase with "cheap" added on.
  • Google Bug Shows Empty Knowledge Panel
    Jason Barnard, a man who follows knowledge panels probably closer than anyone else, noticed some examples of Google showing knowledge panels that are empty. To be clear, I cannot replicate any of these examples, but Jason shared some screenshots of this on Twitter.
  • Explanatory Graphic By A Googler For A Typical Day In JohnMu's Life
    Alan Kent, a colleague of Google's John Mueller, created this explanatory graphic on the topic of a typical day in John Mueller's life. It depicts John Mueller being asked about how search works and

