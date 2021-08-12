Google Bug Shows Empty Knowledge Panel

Aug 12, 2021 • 7:51 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Jason Barnard, a man who follows knowledge panels probably closer than anyone else, noticed some examples of Google showing knowledge panels that are empty. To be clear, I cannot replicate any of these examples, but Jason shared some screenshots of this on Twitter.

Jason Barnard said he found "another empty knowledge panel." Here is the screenshot that you can click on to enlarge:

Again, I cannot replicate this, so I assume this is some weird bug that is rare to see?

