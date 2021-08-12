Google Bug Shows Empty Knowledge Panel

Jason Barnard, a man who follows knowledge panels probably closer than anyone else, noticed some examples of Google showing knowledge panels that are empty. To be clear, I cannot replicate any of these examples, but Jason shared some screenshots of this on Twitter.

Jason Barnard said he found "another empty knowledge panel." Here is the screenshot that you can click on to enlarge:

Again, I cannot replicate this, so I assume this is some weird bug that is rare to see?

Here is his tweet:

Another empty knowledge panel@anton_shulke - you are not alone anymore in your #knowledgepanel 4th dimension !!!! :)@jessepeakdotcom just joined you @rustybrick - worth mentioning on SER... or too Geeky by half ???? :) pic.twitter.com/dlNJt7YcHv — 𝄢 Jason Barnard 𝄢 (@jasonmbarnard) August 7, 2021

Have you seen this before?

