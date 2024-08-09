Google Lens Rolling Out Speak Now To Ask About This Image

Aug 9, 2024 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Lens

Google seems to be rolling out a new Google Lens feature that lets you record with your camera and also speak with your voice on top of that video. Then Google Lens will match the video or image with your spoken text to give you a set of search results or an AI Overview.

This was first covered by Android Police by way of Mishaal Rahman on X - here is his video of this in action (as a GIF):

Google Lens Search With Video

Here is a static image of this:

Google Lens Search With Voice

As Glenn noted, he was able to use it and it sent him to an AI Overview, which Google has been doing.

Forum discussion at X.

 

