Google seems to be rolling out a new Google Lens feature that lets you record with your camera and also speak with your voice on top of that video. Then Google Lens will match the video or image with your spoken text to give you a set of search results or an AI Overview.

This was first covered by Android Police by way of Mishaal Rahman on X - here is his video of this in action (as a GIF):

Here is a static image of this:

As Glenn noted, he was able to use it and it sent him to an AI Overview, which Google has been doing.

Used lens to take a photo of the mic I have, then I long-pressed the search button, recorded a short video of me asking if it would be good for recording podcasts, and then it returned this AIO. And the AIO included pros, cons, pricing, and stores where I could buy it. pic.twitter.com/jf7Wv1RLfZ — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) August 5, 2024

