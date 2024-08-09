Google Featured Snippets With Emojis & Special Characters

Google Nerd Emoji

It is not every day that you see a Google featured snippet with emojis and special Unicode characters. Here is an example of one spotted by Nick Churick (hat tip Patrick Stox) that he posted on X.

I was able to replicate it for the search [outbound link ratio]:

Google Featured Snippet Emojis Characters

This is pulled from this Quroa post:

Quora Post Google

Google has flipped-flopped between dropping and adding emojis in Google Search. Most recently, John Mueller of Google called emojis in Google search unprofessional.

I wonder if Google will do something about this specific snippet and future ones that cite content with emojis and special characters?

Forum discussion at X.

 

