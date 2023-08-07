Daily Search Forum Recap: August 7, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Some Google News publishers are noticing their new stories are not getting into Google News in a timely fashion. OpenAI has finally released a way to block its crawler, GPTBot. Google Ads released a guide on RSAs. Google Business Profiles as a new Pets attribute. Google Merchant Center warning for inappropriate title is plaguing some merchants. I have a new vlog out with Lance Bachmann. Note: This email didn't go out until the next morning due to human error.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google New Publisher Center Complaints - More Google News Indexing Issues?
Over the past several days, some news publishers have complained that their new articles are not showing up on time in Google News and the Google News Publisher Center.
- OpenAI's ChatGPT New Web Crawler - GPTBot
OpenAI, the folks behind ChatGPT, have published information on its web crawler named GPTBot. You can now see if OpenAI is crawling your site, how much so, and you can disallow access to all or part of your site with the robots.txt protocol.
- Google Ads Releases New Responsive Search Ads Guide (PDF)
Google has released a new Google Ads PDF guide for RSAs, responsive search ads. The new guide is a 9-page PDF document that can be downloaded here.
- New Google Business Profiles Pets Attribute (Are Dogs Allowed)
Google has added a new attribute to Google Business Profiles. This one is titled "Pets" and you can specify if dogs are allowed inside and/or if dogs are allowed outside your business establishment.
- Inappropriate Title Google Merchant Center Warning
Google Merchant Center can now issue warnings for "inappropriate titles." This can happen for your Google Discover or Demand Gen ads within Google Merchant Center.
- Vlog #235: Lance Bachmann On Growing A Winning Digital Marketing Agency
I met up at one of Lance Bachmann's businesses, 1SEO Digital Agency, where we chatted about marketing and running a business. Lance started doing digital marketing over 20 years, and while he owns five other companies...
- Google Metal Stairs
We have seen some cool stair cases at Google, he is a short one but also pretty cool. These look like those industrial metal stair cases, but here Google painted the super G Google logo on it.
Other Great Search Threads:
- This is all gated content, Lily Ray on Twitter
- Is your content consistently the most helpful for searchers? If they had to choose between your page and the ones that are currently ranking, are you substantially better at meeting their immediate need?, Dr. Marie Haynes on Twitter
- Some of that is expected. If you put in decades of work to create something of overall high value, occasional low-effort output goes under in the noise. As with life, it's not enough to do the "right thing at the right time," it really helps to be in the , John Mueller on Twitter
- Long Content Ranking Well for Short Answers, WebmasterWorld
Search Engine Land Stories:
- GPTBot – OpenAI’s new web crawler
- Google releases Responsive Search Ads guide
- The latest jobs in search marketing
- TikTok pilots new ad-targeting tech that offers improved data security
- A tale of two snippets: What link attribution in SGE tells us about search
- Google Search Console link report fixed
- Can search engines detect AI content?
- Why AI can’t replace authentic client relationships
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- What Does "Review Your Updated GA4 Property" Mean?, Measure Minds Group
Industry & Business
- Court dismisses state AG claims about Google Search, Google Blog
- Google offers on-campus hotel 'special' to lure workers back in, CNBC
- Google Search Antitrust Suit Narrowed By Federal Judge Ahead of September Trial, Wall Street Journal
- Google’s High-Powered Litigation Leader Faces Full Docket, Bloomberg
- RFK Jr. Sues Google, YouTube For Removal of Anti-Vaccine Speech, Bloomberg
- SEO to MVP – Thriving in your role in just 90 days, Women in Tech SEO
Links & Content Marketing
- Topical Authority for SEO: What it is and How to Build It, InLinks
- Crafting Link-Worthy Content: The Key to Backlink Success, Koozai
Local & Maps
- Google Maps is an eyesore. 5 examples of how the app has lost its way, Fast Company
- Waze Users Unite Against Top Android Auto Feature, Want It Removed, AutoEvolution
- Waze Won't Get an Essential Feature, Maybe You Should Switch to Google Maps or Apple Maps, AutoEvolution
Mobile & Voice
- Meta’s Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Fail to Catch On, Wall Street Journal
- Some Pixels are now showing the "Search Screen" (with Lens) button when Google Assistant is awakened, PhoneArena
SEO
- How iPullRank Would Migrate Overstock.com to BedBathAndBeyond.com, iPullRank
- Site Architecture Optimization for Seasonality — Whiteboard Friday, Moz
- Why Noindexing Syndicated Content Is The Way - Tracking 3K syndicated news articles to determine the impact on indexing, ranking, and traffic across Google surfaces [SEO Case Study], GSQI
- The anatomy of a well optimised ecommerce site, Blue Array SEO
- The Complete SEO Content and Technical Audit Guide, MarketMuse
PPC
- E-commerce advertisers continue to drive revenue growth for Meta and Google, ModernTail
- Longtime Google exec joins AdBlock Plus Parent Eyeo as chief product officer, Digiday
Other Search
- Google News, Discover links showing 404 Not Found? Here's how to fix, Bleeping Computer
- Why ChatGPT Is Getting Dumber at Basic Math, Wall Street Journal
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.