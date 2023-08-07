Daily Search Forum Recap: August 7, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Some Google News publishers are noticing their new stories are not getting into Google News in a timely fashion. OpenAI has finally released a way to block its crawler, GPTBot. Google Ads released a guide on RSAs. Google Business Profiles as a new Pets attribute. Google Merchant Center warning for inappropriate title is plaguing some merchants. I have a new vlog out with Lance Bachmann. Note: This email didn't go out until the next morning due to human error.

