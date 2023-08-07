Inappropriate Title Google Merchant Center Warning

Google Merchant Center can now issue warnings for "inappropriate titles." This can happen for your Google Discover or Demand Gen ads within Google Merchant Center.

Dennis Moons, who is Google Ads Ecommerce expert, said this is a new warning for Google Merchant Center and shopping ads. He posted a screenshot of the notice on Twitter - here is that screenshot:

The requirements for these include:

Assets must meet the Discovery and Demand Gen product ads quality requirements

Assets can't contain obscene or offensive language, including but not limited to profanity and sexual innuendos

Assets can't use placeholder text, distasteful formatting such as nonsensical punctuation or capitalization or incomplete sentences.

Assets can't be longer than 10 words before a delimiter

Asserts can't contain excessive details like product codes, SKUs or part numbers that aren;'t part of the product name

I have no idea if this is new, but I trust Dennis and it does seem to be occurring to a number of merchants:

The product in this screenshot is very harmless, can't imagine anything being inappropriate. So extra calibration might be needed! — Dennis Moons 🧪 (@DennisMoons) August 6, 2023

Forum discussion at Twitter.