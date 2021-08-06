Daily Search Forum Recap: August 6, 2021

Aug 6, 2021
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google now is saying that the page experience update is not a tie breaker ranking factor. Microsoft Bing announced new AI named MEB that makes search results way more relevant. Google Maps is testing a ton of weird interfaces. Google posted a crawling pop quiz in the help docs area. SEOs are claiming Google is stealing their SEO traffic. Finally, I posted the weekly video recap - have a great weekend!

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Drops Safe Browsing Signal, Core Updates Impact Images & Local & Bing MEB AI
    I start off this week with the big Google webmaster report for August, it is a good one. Google has decided not to use safe browsing as a ranking signal in the Google page experience update. Google is now saying...
  • Google Says Now The Page Experience Update Is More Than A Tie Breaker Ranking Factor
    Google's John Mueller said on Reddit this morning that the page experience update that incorporates core web vitals is more than a tie breaker ranking signal. He said "it is a ranking factor, and it's more than a tie-breaker, but it also doesn't replace relevance."
  • Official Google Crawling Exam
    Google has posted an exam to test your SEO knowledge on crawling. Google said this is to test your knowledge on how Google crawls and indexes websites. This is a true and false test, with explanations on why the answer is right or wrong.
  • Sparse Looking Google Maps Local Pack With Just Directions Icon
    Google's local pack user interface and design tests have been a bit whacky over the past several days. Google is now showing a super sparse looking local pack for bus rental types of queries. Google is just showing the directions button, there is no review stars, and no website icons, no ABC label - just not much there.
  • Microsoft Bing Announces Make Every Feature Binary (MEB)
    Microsoft announced their next AI model, a large-scale sparse model that complements our production Transformer models, they are calling MEB or "Make Every Feature Binary." Microsoft said this makes the search results on Bing more relevant.
  • Some SEOs Say Google Grabbing All The SEO Related Traffic
    This is an SEO/SEM blog, we get some of our traffic from people doing SEO/SEM related queries in Google Search. But some SEOs are claiming that Google is sending more of those searchers to google.com sites, like the Google blogs, than SEO or SEM blogs.
  • Ices Google
    Here is Peter the Greeter at the Google offices in Mountain View, California, sharing a photo of his ices, sometimes referred to as icies. Not sure how he will eat it with the mask, but they do look

