Daily Search Forum Recap: August 6, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google now is saying that the page experience update is not a tie breaker ranking factor. Microsoft Bing announced new AI named MEB that makes search results way more relevant. Google Maps is testing a ton of weird interfaces. Google posted a crawling pop quiz in the help docs area. SEOs are claiming Google is stealing their SEO traffic. Finally, I posted the weekly video recap - have a great weekend!

Apple challenges patent troll targeting Maps navigation, AppleInsider

5 highly-effective PPC strategies for restaurants, Vertical Leap

