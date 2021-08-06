Some SEOs Say Google Grabbing All The SEO Related Traffic

Aug 6, 2021 • 7:21 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

This is an SEO/SEM blog, we get some of our traffic from people doing SEO/SEM related queries in Google Search. But some SEOs are claiming that Google is sending more of those searchers to google.com sites, like the Google blogs, than SEO or SEM blogs.

Cyrus Shepard shared this chart on Twitter the other day:

Patrick Stox jumped in to critique the charts:

I do believe a lot of SEO blogs are getting less and less traffic over the years, specific to SEO related queries. But Google has been working harder on their own content, content that us SEO blogs are linking to.

John Mueller from Google pointed out his thoughts:

Cyrus again:

I obviously run an SEO blog or two but I honestly have no real opinion on this because I've been through many ups and downs with traffic here. And thankfully, this blog does not pay my bills - I have other revenue sources. That being said, I wanted to share the concerns above and the counterclaims.

There is a lot of SEO chatter in the Twitter thread if you want to skim through it.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Says Now The Page Experience Update Is More Than A Tie Breaker Ranking Factor
 
blog comments powered by Disqus