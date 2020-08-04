Daily Search Forum Recap: August 4, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Asks Did You Just Feel Shaking After Earthquake Search
Some of those who searched Google about an earthquake yesterday in some California regions were given a special box in Google search asking the searcher "did you just feel shaking." Here is a screen shot of this box from Shree Khare who is in Yorba Linda, California.
- Google On How It Measures Web Vitals
Martin Splitt from Google went a bit deeper, on Twitter (yes on Twitter), on how Google goes about rendering and measuring what it renders. Here is what Martin Splitt said on Twitter.
- Google Adds Games To Search Results
Google has added games to its search results from the Google Arts and Cultures games section. The game is basically a game where you are asked a multiple choice question related to your query and Google tells you if you got the answer correct.
- Google Ads Hacked Political Materials Policy Announced
So starting this September, Google Ads will no longer allow hacked political materials. Google wrote "in September 2020, the Google Ads Hacked political materials policy will be launched. The policy is specifically related to the distribution of hacked political material. We will start enforcing the policy on September 1st, 2020, beginning with ads that feature entities in scope of our United States election ads policy."
- Google Adds Call Button To Local Panel On Desktop Results
Google has added a call button to the local pack on desktop search results. So not only is there a call button on the mobile results but now you can click "call" from your desktop results. This started showing up yesterday morning.
- Why Won't Google Add Paywall Label To Google News Results
The other day, Danny Sullivan of Google went back and forth with the SEO community on why Google does not want to add paywall content labels to publisher sites that require you to pay to see the content. For a user, it can be frustrating to go to an article from a Google search and see you have to pay to see that content. But from Google's perspective, Google wants to promote paid journalism.
- Apple Self Driving Car Looks Like It Has A Big iPhone On Top
Louis Gray was just walking down the road and spotted not a Google self driving car but an Apple self driving car. You can tell it is Apple because on the roof is a massive iPhone looking system with
