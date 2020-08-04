Google Ads Hacked Political Materials Policy Announced

So starting this September, Google Ads will no longer allow hacked political materials. Google wrote "in September 2020, the Google Ads Hacked political materials policy will be launched. The policy is specifically related to the distribution of hacked political material. We will start enforcing the policy on September 1st, 2020, beginning with ads that feature entities in scope of our United States election ads policy."

So this month and prior, you can distribute hacked political material? I mean, what am I not understanding?

Google said this will prohibit using Google Ads to advertise services that "directly facilitate or advertise access to hacked material related to political entities within scope of Google's elections ads policies." Google said that "this applies to all protected material that was obtained through the unauthorized intrusion or access of a computer, computer network, or personal electronic device, even if distributed by a third party."

Okay, again, so prior to the first of September of 2020 this is okay?

What am I not understanding?

Furthermore, this activity won't lead to immediate suspension, it will lead to a warning. "Violations of this policy will not lead to immediate account suspension without prior warning. A warning will be issued at least 7 days prior to any suspension of your account," Google wrote.

Forum discussion at Twitter.