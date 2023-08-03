Daily Search Forum Recap: August 3, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Business Profiles is testing AI to help you write your business description. Google Search Generative Experience can now show videos in the answers. Google Search Console does not seem to track any data from Google Search Generative Experience AI-answer snapshot. Google's John Mueller spoke about when you need to worry about keyword stuffing. And I posted the monthly Google webmaster report, it is a must read. There was also a Google Ads outage today.

Why Facebook is blocking news in Canada, and Google may be next, The Hill

Microsoft details privacy and protections for Bing Chat Enterprise, OnMSFT

