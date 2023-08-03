Daily Search Forum Recap: August 3, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Business Profiles is testing AI to help you write your business description. Google Search Generative Experience can now show videos in the answers. Google Search Console does not seem to track any data from Google Search Generative Experience AI-answer snapshot. Google's John Mueller spoke about when you need to worry about keyword stuffing. And I posted the monthly Google webmaster report, it is a must read. There was also a Google Ads outage today.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- August 2023 Google Webmaster Report
Buckle up - it was one insane month of changes that all SEOs who care about Google need to catch up on. We had very unstable and heated Google search results, Google is testing links in AI-answers in SGE, the Search Console links report is broken and Google News had an indexing bug for three full weeks.
- Google Search Generative Experience AI-Generated Answers Gain Videos
Google is also adding videos to its Search Generative Experience AI-generated answer section. So now when Google thinks a video is helpful to answer the question, Google may embed a playable video directly in the answer.
- Google Search Console Performance Reporting Not Tracking Search Generative Experience Yet
With the new Google Search Generative Experience, we are all hopeful that Google will give us reporting and filtering in Search Console. This way, we can track how well our sites are performing in SGE vs normal Google Search. But it seems like Search Console is not reporting on SGE at all.
- Google Business Profile Tests Generative AI To Help Owners Write Business Descriptions
Google Business Profiles is testing using generative AI to help business owners write descriptions about their businesses. When you edit your business profile in Google, and then edit your business description, Google is showing some owners a AI-powered business description.
- Google Ads Outages Impacting Majority Of Advertisers
Google just confirmed an issue with Google Ads that has been impacting advertisers all day. Advertisers are getting notices that read "Google Ads can't complete your request right now. Please reload this page to try again."
- Google's John Mueller On When To Worry About Keyword Stuffing
Ever wonder at what point you need to worry that there are too many of the same keywords on the page? Well, John Mueller from Google said it is not having it ten or twenty times but rather three hundred to five hundred or more...
- Rusty Android Figurine
