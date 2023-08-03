Google's John Mueller On When To Worry About Keyword Stuffing

Ever wonder at what point you need to worry that there are too many of the same keywords on the page? Well, John Mueller from Google said it is not having it ten or twenty times but rather three hundred to five hundred or more...

When it comes to keyword stuffing, you really need to stuff a lot of those keywords on the page to be worried about Google flagging your page as doing keyword stuffing. Not that you need to worry, I mean, it is such an old SEO spammy tactic that Google can find those stuffed keywords blindfolded and thus doing it will result in Google simply ignoring the content on the page.

John was asked about this on Twitter and he said, "It's just that when I run across pages where *I* worry about keyword stuffing, it's usually on the order of 3-500+ mentions on a page. I wouldn't worry about 10-20 mentions on a page just for SEO, but I *would* check if users think it's ok."

Here are those tweets in context:

10-20x is amateur numbers when it comes to keyword stuffing :-). I would think of it more as "does this annoy users when they go to my page" and take action based on that. — John Mueller (official) · Not #30D (@JohnMu) August 2, 2023

I didn't want to downplay the worry - it's just that when I run across pages where *I* worry about keyword stuffing, it's usually on the order of 3-500+ mentions on a page. I wouldn't worry about 10-20 mentions on a page just for SEO, but I *would* check if users think it's ok. pic.twitter.com/RRyYAvLTKb — John Mueller (official) · Not #30D (@JohnMu) August 2, 2023

Here is a fun retweet:

IT'S OFFICIAL: repeating the same keyword 20 times on a page is not considered keyword stuffing, says @JohnMu. https://t.co/UYGPNan28m — Nati Elimelech (@Netanel) August 2, 2023

I am not sure why I am writing an article on keyword stuffing in 2023 but hey... Also, that image above is supposed to be a person stuffing a turkey with keywords...

Forum discussion at Twitter.