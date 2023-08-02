Daily Search Forum Recap: August 2, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google now shows links and citations in the Search Generative Experience AI-generated answers. Google Ads bug shows five ads in the search results page. Google Ads new trademark policy is slower for some advertisers, despite Google saying it would be faster. Google is testing a new local ad format. Google removed the @id label from its site name markup. Google Explore is testing a "return to top" button.
- Google Search Generative Experience Tests Links In AI-Generated Answers
Looks like all the negative feedback around the lack of links within the AI-generated answers that are generated by Google's Search Generative Experience has made a difference. Google is testing links directly in those answers in the SGE results.
- Google Search Showing Too Many Ads - Google To Fix
Google, for some users, is showing up to five search ads on a page. Google generally won't show more than four ads on a search results page. Google's Ad Liaison, Ginny Marvin, responded to the concerns by saying, "Thanks for bringing it to my attention. This is not working as intended and we're working to address it."
- Google Ads New Trademarks Policy Now Requires An Appeal Form
A couple of months ago we reported Google will be changing its Google Ads trademark policies to do away with the ability to have industry-wide blocks for trademarked terms. Instead, you will need to do this on the specific advertiser level. Google said this makes things faster but it reality, the process requires a lot more effort for some advertisers.
- Google Tests New Local Search Ad Format
About a month ago, I spotted a new ad format in the Google Search results that had this local pack vibe. I shared it around, seeing if anyone else would notice it but I didn't hear back. The new ad format looks like a local result but has a sponsored label.
- Google Removes @ID from Site Name Markup Documentation
Google has removed the @id mentions in the site name documentation calling the use of @id "unneeded." If you compare the old version of the page to the new version, you will see the example code that shows @id lines were removed.
- Google Search Explore Tests "Return to Top" Button
Google is testing a "return to top" button at the bottom of the Explore section in the search results. Previously, you had to manually scroll to the top, but now you can just jump to the top with the click of a button.
- Google Super G Borg Style Sign
Here is a weird looking Google super G logo or signage. It reminds me of the Borg or maybe gears and parts from a car? I am not sure but it kind of creeps me out. I spotted this on Instagram.
- AdSense Earnings and Observations - August 2023, WebmasterWorld
- Just announced: two new features launched. To identify your most engaged and profitable audiences, we’ve introduced the new Audiences report. You can now set a default value for a conversion event. Test, Google Analytics on Twitter
- Overstock now redirects to Bed Bath and Beyond. Don't know what that means? Search "furniture" and open Overstock's link. See what happens... We'll check back in a couple weeks to see how it's, Shalom Goodman on Twitter
- Sure, nothing against adding value by providing references. I hope nobody assumed I meant you shouldn't link out :-). It's just that randomly adding a link doesn't make a page high quality, if it's otherwise not., John Mueller on Mastodon
- The Campaign Manager integration for Google Analytics 4 has started to roll out https://t.co/PoIbYCXRt7, Charles Farina on Twitter
- We don't show meta descriptions. We show snippets. Sometimes those come from meta description info. Sometimes it comes from text on the page. That page, when I look at i, Google SearchLiaison on Twitter
- Correct - there is no fixed number. One could simulate the situation and estimate what would change, but that's extremely time-consuming, and the results are questionable. This is where your experience comes in (or where finding someone with more experien, John Mueller on Twitter
- Meta to get consent before collecting data for targeted advertising in Europe
- Google fixing bug that shows 5 ads on top of SERPs
- Microsoft rolls out code-free conversions for all Smart Campaigns
- Google Analytics launches new Audience report
- Meta’s new chatbots set to improve targeted ad capabilities
- YouTube tests AI-generated summaries on search, watch pages
- Why internal site search can be your competitive edge in enterprise SEO
- Google testing links directly in Search Generative Experience snapshot answers
- X change makes ad labels ‘less noticeable’ after Twitter rebrand
- How to build an SEO-forward culture in enterprise organizations
- 7 reports SEO and PPC can use to help each other succeed
- GA4 for SEO: Google Analytics Best Practices and Reports, Erik Emanuelli
- 8 Ways to Use Google Analytics to Track and ImproveYour Online Performance, Techshali
- Google is making it easier to migrate Search and YouTube data, The Verge
- A new fund for women creating AI startups in Asia Pacific, Google Blog
- Facebook Now Blocking News in Canada and Google May Follow: What To Do, CNET
- Scaling Content and Reducing Costs With AI, Rank Ranger
- 5 Content Strategy Examples That Work (And Why), Ahrefs
- Unlocking SEO Potential: The Power of Optimizing Existing Content, Sterling Sky Inc
- GBP's New Guidelines, Video Verification Fail, Solicitation Not Deception, Near Media
- Warning over medical clinics using fake Google reviews, BBC News
- Google reshuffles Assistant unit again to 'supercharge' it with AI, CNBC
- Meet the new Fitbit app that’s redesigned with you in mind, Google Blog
- How to Measure the ROI for SEO (5 Ways), seoClarity
- What is a Rich Result?, Schema App Solutions
- 11 Things to Remember when Creating SEO-Friendly Web Copy, Koozai
- Does social media matter for SEO?, SERP's Up SEO Podcast
- 3 Reasons Why To Choose Microsoft Advertising Over Google Ads, JumpFly Digital Marketing Blog
- Performance Max campaigns are still far from perfect, Browser Media
- Twitter’s Brand Equity: 17 Years & 12 Million Keywords, Moz
- Google's Answer Box Changed the Meaning of Information, WIRED
