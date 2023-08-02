Google Search Explore Tests "Return to Top" Button

Google is testing a "return to top" button at the bottom of the Explore section in the search results. Previously, you had to manually scroll to the top, but now you can just jump to the top with the click of a button.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who posted this screenshot on Twitter:

Here is another variation:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

