Google Search Showing Too Many Ads - Google To Fix

Google, for some users, is showing up to five search ads on a page. Google generally won't show more than four ads on a search results page. Google's Ad Liaison, Ginny Marvin, responded to the concerns by saying on Twitter, "Thanks for bringing it to my attention. This is not working as intended and we're working to address it."

Shalom Goodman spotted this and posted a screenshot yesterday and even this morning where he is still getting five ads in the search results:

Again, for this query, I am personally seeing three Google Ads at the top, not five.

Here are Shalom's screenshots from yesterday morning:

Then the Ads Liaison replied:

I asked Shalom if he still sees it this morning and he does:

So I guess Google is still working on this issue?

