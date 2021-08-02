Daily Search Forum Recap: August 2, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has officially removed the generic rich result types from the Google Search Console reporting. Gary Illyes from Google said that sometimes people stealing images from your site can benefit you. Google updated its guidelines around math solver markup. Microsoft Bing has a new AI based chat bot in search and much more.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

7+ Content Marketing Writing Tips That You Didn't Learn in School, Content Marketing Institute

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel or just contact us the old fashion way.