Daily Search Forum Recap: August 2, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google has officially removed the generic rich result types from the Google Search Console reporting. Gary Illyes from Google said that sometimes people stealing images from your site can benefit you. Google updated its guidelines around math solver markup. Microsoft Bing has a new AI based chat bot in search and much more.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Removes The Rich Result Type From The Performance Reports
Google has removed the generic rich result type from the Google Search Console performance reports and API. Google told us this was going away back in May and today it is now officially gone.
- Google Adds New Guidelines To Math Solver Markup Help Documentation
Google has added technical, content, and quality guidelines to the Math solver guidelines help documentation. The company also removed solution page markup instructions.
- Google: You May Get Some Ranking Benefit If Someone Steals Your Original Images
Gary Illyes of Google was asked if someone steals your original image, makes no changes to it, and they embed it on their own site, can the original image holder benefit from that. Gary's short answer was no, but he said it is possible you do get some benefit he said.
- Google Merchant Center Will Enforce Accurate Manufacturer Part Numbers (MPN)
Google announced that it will begin enforcing that Google Merchant Center merchants use Manufacturer Part Number (MPN) and accurate ones. Google said starting in August of 2021, item-level warnings for "Incorrect product identifier [mpn]" will be issued on the Diagnostics page of your Merchant Center account. Then in September of 2021 Google will disapprove merchants with these issues.
- Microsoft Bing Search Let's Chat Feature
Microsoft Bing seems to be testing a new chat feature in its search results. Sunny Ujjawal posted a screen shot of this on Twitter, that I cannot replicate. Bing pops open a chat box on the right side of the search results that says "Hello! What would you like to talk about today?"
- Vlog #131: Udit Mhatre On AI & Dark Patterns SEO
In part one of my interview with Udit Mhatre, the Senior SEO Manager at DuMont Project...
- Google Chicago Hip Graffiti Walls & Swing Chairs
Here is a photo from the Google Chicago office from a month or so ago, where you can see the graffiti on the walls, the design on the other wall and these hip swing chairs.
