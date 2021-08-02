Microsoft Bing Search Let's Chat Feature

Microsoft Bing seems to be testing a new chat feature in its search results. Sunny Ujjawal posted a screen shot of this on Twitter, that I cannot replicate. Bing pops open a chat box on the right side of the search results that says "Hello! What would you like to talk about today?"

It then says "start a new conversation below." The disclaimer reads "this is an experimental AI powered Chat on Bing.com. Please refer to the Microsoft Privacy Statement for more information."

Then you can ask it questions and it uses AI to respond to your questions.

Here is his screen shot:

Here are more:

Bing Search added AI chat.

Disclaimer: This is an experimental AI powered Chat on https://t.co/t63PJejyTx. Please refer to the Microsoft Privacy Statement for more information. @rustybrick . So according to Bing AI: RustyBrick It's a cool place to hang out.🤣 pic.twitter.com/H0N8nuSKFf — Sunny Ujjawal 🇮🇳 (@sunnykujjawal) July 29, 2021

Pretty cool feature.

