Microsoft Bing Search Let's Chat Feature

Aug 2, 2021
Microsoft Bing seems to be testing a new chat feature in its search results. Sunny Ujjawal posted a screen shot of this on Twitter, that I cannot replicate. Bing pops open a chat box on the right side of the search results that says "Hello! What would you like to talk about today?"

It then says "start a new conversation below." The disclaimer reads "this is an experimental AI powered Chat on Bing.com. Please refer to the Microsoft Privacy Statement for more information."

Then you can ask it questions and it uses AI to respond to your questions.

Here is his screen shot:

click for full size

Here are more:

Pretty cool feature.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

