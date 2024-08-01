Daily Search Forum Recap: August 1, 2024

Aug 1, 2024
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We are seeing some massive Google search ranking volatility - is it the coming of the next core update? Google explained its search ranking updates to handle deepfakes. Google is testing a new pill format for sitelinks. Google Merchant Center has a section named "more found by Google." Google is testing knowledge panels videos section. There is this excellent deep five on how Google Search handles JavaScript.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Ranking Volatility Bursting At The Seams
    Google Search had an incredibly volatile month of July and it ended the month with a huge bang. The volatility in the Google Search results yesterday, July 31st, going into today, August 1st, is heavy. This may be Google testing a new Google search ranking algorithm update, maybe the expected core update, or maybe not...
  • Google Explains Search Algorithm Updates Around Deepfakes
    In May, we reported that Google Search algorithms lowered the rankings of deepfake sites. Now, Google has gone into more detail on how this algorithm works and how you can manually remove deepfakes from Google Search.
  • Google Tests Sitelinks Pill Formats On Desktop Search
    A few weeks ago, we saw Google testing pill formats, bubble formats, for sitelinks in the mobile search results. Now Google is testing that format on the desktop search results.
  • Google Merchant Center More Found By Google Product Feed Report
    Google Merchant Center may have recently added to the product feed report the number of products found by Google, not by way of a feed you provided or manually submitted but automatically found through crawling or other means.
  • Google Knowledge Panels Tests "Videos From" Section
    Google is testing a new section on knowledge panels named "videos from." This section can contain videos from the brand's social channels. This seems to be a larger extension of Google showing social posts from the brand's channels, maybe?
  • Deep Dive On How Google Search Indexes JavaScript
    The folks at Vercel and MERJ put together a super deep dive on how Google Search handles indexing JavaScript. They analyzed over 100,000 Googlebot fetches across various sites to test and validate Google's SEO capabilities. In short, Google Search handles JavaScript incredibly well, almost as well as normal web pages.
  • Google Family Day 100% Electric Bus
    Here is a photo of a Google electric bus that was used at the annual Google family day event to transport families to the GooglePlex. Yea, the bus was event dressed up for family day and you can see in the reflection of the bus, some of the bouncy devices and other items at Google Family Day.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

