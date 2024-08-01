Daily Search Forum Recap: August 1, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We are seeing some massive Google search ranking volatility - is it the coming of the next core update? Google explained its search ranking updates to handle deepfakes. Google is testing a new pill format for sitelinks. Google Merchant Center has a section named "more found by Google." Google is testing knowledge panels videos section. There is this excellent deep five on how Google Search handles JavaScript.

How to access About This Image with Circle to Search or Google Lens, Google Blog

