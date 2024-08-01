Google Tests Sitelinks Pill Formats On Desktop Search

A few weeks ago, we saw Google testing pill formats, bubble formats, for sitelinks in the mobile search results. Now Google is testing that format on the desktop search results.

Brodie Clark on SERP Alerts posted examples of this on X and over here. He wrote, "Google is now testing out a new format for non-branded desktop sitelinks, featuring bubbles surrounding the links themselves with a blue background on hover. This is a similar format to the mobile test from June."

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Google Desktop Sitelink Test Bubble Links Blue On Hover

Here are static images:

Google Desktop Sitelink Test Bubble Links

Google Desktop Sitelink Test Bubble Links Blue On Hover

Forum discussion at X.

 

