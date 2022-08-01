Daily Search Forum Recap: August 1, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We are finally starting to see fluctuations due to the Google Product Reviews update, they started Friday afternoon and continued through the weekend. Google is testing "perspectives" in the search results. Google is testing business profiles management with expandable menus. Google Search does not really care how many Facebook tracking links you have on your page. And being in close contact with Google does not benefit you.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • July 2022 Google Product Reviews Update Kicked In Friday Afternoon
    On July 27th Google said it began to roll out the July 2022 Google Product Reviews update. But we didn't see it impact the Google search results until a couple of days later on Friday afternoon, July 29th.
  • Google Perspectives Search Results
    Google seems to be testing a new search box and feature titled "perspectives." Perspectives seem to give searchers answers to a more broad and maybe philosophical type of query.
  • Google Business Profile Tests Expandable Menu In Web Search
    Google Search is testing a new expanded menu for the Google Business Profile tool in Google Web Search. This allows you to click an arrow down to expand the options to edit your business profile directly in the desktop Google Search interface.
  • Google Doesn't Care How Many Facebook Tracking Links Are In GTM
    It seems Google does not care how many Facebook tracking links you have in your Google Tag Manager, especially for Google Search reasons. John Mueller was asked about this and said "I'm not aware of anyone at Google, much less in Search, caring about that."
  • Being In Close Contact With Google Doesn't Benefit You Or Me
    Being in close contact with Google or the people that work at Google really does not benefit you (or me). The is just the simple truth - you just won't benefit from that.
  • Holding A Google NYC Manhole
    We have seen two Google manholes before, one in NYC and I think the other in Mountain View, California, but I am not sure about that. Well, here is an other one from NYC but an individual actually hol

