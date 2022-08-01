Daily Search Forum Recap: August 1, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We are finally starting to see fluctuations due to the Google Product Reviews update, they started Friday afternoon and continued through the weekend. Google is testing "perspectives" in the search results. Google is testing business profiles management with expandable menus. Google Search does not really care how many Facebook tracking links you have on your page. And being in close contact with Google does not benefit you.

