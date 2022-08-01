Holding A Google NYC Manhole

We have seen two Google manholes before, one in NYC and I think the other in Mountain View, California, but I am not sure about that. Well, here is another one from NYC but an individual actually holding it.

This was posted on Instagram on the Manholes of New York account (yes there is an account for manholes of NYC).

Here is another photo they took:

