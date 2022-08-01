Google Doesn't Care How Many Facebook Tracking Links Are In GTM

It seems Google does not care how many Facebook tracking links you have in your Google Tag Manager, especially for Google Search reasons. John Mueller was asked about this and said "I'm not aware of anyone at Google, much less in Search, caring about that."

Here are the tweets about this:

I'm interested in hearing the origins of this question, since I have never considered that to be an issue - except in terms of exceeding the (theoretical?) max of 2000 characters... But that would really require some effort of the tracking 😊 — Esben Rasmussen (@EsbenRasmussen) July 16, 2022

I'm not aware of anyone at Google, much less in Search, caring about that, so your intuition was probably correct :) — 🐝 johnmu.rss?utm_medium=large (personal) 🐝 (@JohnMu) July 16, 2022

If I had to guess, this speculation came up probably over page speed issues? I am just guessing?

Forum discussion at Twitter.