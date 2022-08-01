Google Doesn't Care How Many Facebook Tracking Links Are In GTM

Aug 1, 2022
It seems Google does not care how many Facebook tracking links you have in your Google Tag Manager, especially for Google Search reasons. John Mueller was asked about this and said "I'm not aware of anyone at Google, much less in Search, caring about that."

Here are the tweets about this:

If I had to guess, this speculation came up probably over page speed issues? I am just guessing?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

