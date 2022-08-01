Google Business Profile Tests Expandable Menu In Web Search

Google Search is testing a new expanded menu for the Google Business Profile tool in Google Web Search. This allows you to click an arrow down to expand the options to edit your business profile directly in the desktop Google Search interface.

This was spotted by Professor M in the Local Search Forums who shared these screenshots.

This is the collapsed version, notice the arrow down in the circle on the right:

This is what it looks like expanded:

I personally do not see this but I do kind of like opening up more options here because a lot of the options are hard to find in the normal interface.

