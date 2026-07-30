Daily Search Forum Recap: July 30, 2026

Jul 30, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is testing AI-generated snippets on Google Shopping ads. Almost half of all search results on Google show AI Overviews. Google blamed the source websites for a race-based AI response in Google search, after Google wanted copyright protection of its search results. Google is testing related search based on your browsing history. Google Discover is testing a read later queue. Google has a new help document in the Google Ads support area on how to set up offline conversions using GBRAID. Microsoft announced earnings and its search advertising revenue was up 10%.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Shopping Ads With AI-Generated Descriptions
    Google is now testing AI-generated descriptions on shopping and product ads. We saw this with normal sponsored results earlier this month, Google confirmed it was a small test then, and now we are seeing it on shopping ads.
  • Almost Half Of Google Searches Have AI Overviews & Climbing
    Doesn't it feel like you are always seeing AI Overviews at the top of all your Google Search results? Well, new data from Similarweb says that AI Overviews show up for about 43% of all queries. Meanwhile, Semrush data has it at about 48% of all queries. It depends on the query category because informational queries tend to be even higher.
  • Google Blames Website For Race Based AI Overview Response
    Normally, I wouldn't cover political topics like this, but with Google trying to copyright its search results, including AI Overview responses, I thought it was appropriate. Google responded to complaints about a race-based AI Overview answer, blaming the websites it sourced, rather than taking credit for the AI-generated answer in Google Search.
  • Google Related Searches Based On Your Browsing
    Google is now testing showing related searches based on your browsing. I suspect this is based on your browsing history on Chrome, beyond what you may search for in Google but based on what pages you browse.
  • Google: Offline Conversions With GBRAID URL Parameter Help Doc
    Google has a new help document in the Google Ads support area on how to set up offline conversions using GBRAID. A GBRAID URL parameter (&gbraid=xyz) is a privacy-preserving identifier used to measure ad performance.
  • Google Discover Tests Read Later Queue Carousel
    Google is testing a new carousel at the top of the Google home page on mobile for Google Discover. It is a carousel of content that is titled "Read Later Queue," and it comprises articles you saved to read later.
  • Bing Ads Revenue Up 10%
    Microsoft reported its fourth-quarter 2026 earnings, showing that its search and advertising revenue was up 10%, indicating its ad growth was 2 points lower than the previous quarter. The previous quarter it was up 12%, before that up 10% before that, up 16% and the one before that was 21% and this quarter, it is only up 10%.
  • Google Soccer Ball Statue at Mexico Office
    Here is a photo from the Google office in Mexico. There is this statue like soccer ball with the Google logo on display in some room.

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