Daily Search Forum Recap: July 30, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google is testing AI-generated snippets on Google Shopping ads. Almost half of all search results on Google show AI Overviews. Google blamed the source websites for a race-based AI response in Google search, after Google wanted copyright protection of its search results. Google is testing related search based on your browsing history. Google Discover is testing a read later queue. Google has a new help document in the Google Ads support area on how to set up offline conversions using GBRAID. Microsoft announced earnings and its search advertising revenue was up 10%.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Shopping Ads With AI-Generated Descriptions
Google is now testing AI-generated descriptions on shopping and product ads. We saw this with normal sponsored results earlier this month, Google confirmed it was a small test then, and now we are seeing it on shopping ads.
-
Almost Half Of Google Searches Have AI Overviews & Climbing
Doesn't it feel like you are always seeing AI Overviews at the top of all your Google Search results? Well, new data from Similarweb says that AI Overviews show up for about 43% of all queries. Meanwhile, Semrush data has it at about 48% of all queries. It depends on the query category because informational queries tend to be even higher.
-
Google Blames Website For Race Based AI Overview Response
Normally, I wouldn't cover political topics like this, but with Google trying to copyright its search results, including AI Overview responses, I thought it was appropriate. Google responded to complaints about a race-based AI Overview answer, blaming the websites it sourced, rather than taking credit for the AI-generated answer in Google Search.
-
Google Related Searches Based On Your Browsing
Google is now testing showing related searches based on your browsing. I suspect this is based on your browsing history on Chrome, beyond what you may search for in Google but based on what pages you browse.
-
Google: Offline Conversions With GBRAID URL Parameter Help Doc
Google has a new help document in the Google Ads support area on how to set up offline conversions using GBRAID. A GBRAID URL parameter (&gbraid=xyz) is a privacy-preserving identifier used to measure ad performance.
-
Google Discover Tests Read Later Queue Carousel
Google is testing a new carousel at the top of the Google home page on mobile for Google Discover. It is a carousel of content that is titled "Read Later Queue," and it comprises articles you saved to read later.
-
Bing Ads Revenue Up 10%
Microsoft reported its fourth-quarter 2026 earnings, showing that its search and advertising revenue was up 10%, indicating its ad growth was 2 points lower than the previous quarter. The previous quarter it was up 12%, before that up 10% before that, up 16% and the one before that was 21% and this quarter, it is only up 10%.
-
Google Soccer Ball Statue at Mexico Office
Here is a photo from the Google office in Mexico. There is this statue like soccer ball with the Google logo on display in some room.
Other Great Search Threads:
- The "Japanese Keyword Hack" is ripping through WordPress sites at an amazing pace right now. It is easily defeating WordFence, Securi, and Malcare along with other security methods / plugins. Our research has shown that the current wave of attacks are likely using a, Joe Youngblood on X
- And there you go... AIOs finally appear in France after being announced. Now at 27% of SERPs according to Semrush Sensor. See Wikipedia below with AIOs appearing over the past few days and Sensor showing the surge., Glenn Gabe on X
- Today we are shipping more updates to the Gemini Managed Agents API: - Support for model Environment hooks (block, lint, etc) - Ability to select a specific model (3.6 Flash) - Free tier support in the UI & API - Updated default agent to use 3.6 Flash, Logan Kilpatrick on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- AI halftime report: H1 2026
- How SEO scope creep happens and 7 ways to prevent it
- Ghost citations: Why AI search cites your content, not your brand
- Google Search Console Platform properties are now globally live
- How to scale SEO content updates with Claude Code
- How prompt injection puts your brand and AI workflows at risk
Other Great Search Stories:
AI & LLMs
- OpenAI’s Rogue AI Agent Hacked More Than Just Hugging Face, Wired
- Introducing Gemini Spark: Your 24/7 personal AI agent in India, Google Blog
- Introducing Ask Google Pay, and expanding everyday credit, Google Blog
- OKF v0.2 adds trust signals, Google Cloud Blog
- Introducing Lyria 3.5 in Google Flow Music, Google Blog
- OpenAI’s secret weapon underneath Codex, The Deep View
- Sign in with ChatGPT (beta), ChatGPT Release Notes
- Major Labels Call For AI Slop Songs To Be Banned From Entering Charts Around The World, Engadget
- Accelerating scientific discovery with ChatGPT for Academic Researchers, OpenAI
Industry & Business
- Apple's espionage suit against OpenAI: How we got here, Apple Insider
- Exclusive: Thinking Machines Cofounder to Return to OpenAI, The Information
- DOJ urges DC Circuit to beef up remedies in Google monopoly ruling, Courthouse News Service
- OpenAI CFO Sarah Friar tells employees ARR in July topped all of Q2, CNBC
- OpenAI’s ChatGPT Nears 1 Billion Weekly Active Users Seven Months After Target, The Information
- Microsoft logs $3.2B from Anthropic investment, but OpenAI was a mixed bag, TechCrunch
- ChatGPT, Roblox to Fall Under Strictest EU Rules for Platforms, Bloomberg
Links & Content Marketing
- Do this before you publish more content, and a checklist for packaging data to earn citations, Content Caffeine
- How To Reduce Content Debt and Get Buy-In, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- CarPlay and Google Maps settings I was glad I changed before my road trip, Pocket-lint
- Gemini comes to Waymo for assistance and cabin controls, 9To5Google
Other Search
PPC
- Drive more holiday sales with July’s Demand Gen Drop, Google Blog
- How to Find Keywords That Still Drive Results in the AI Era, WordStream
- Conversion lag is a bid strategy problem, Hop Skip Media
- Launching Structured Data Files v10.1, Google Ads Developer Blog
Search Features
- Google's SynthID watermark is hard to break, but it doesn't solve AI misinformation, Ars Technica
- Gemini for macOS rolling out voice control and transcription, 9To5Google
SEO
- Optimizing your website for AI agents: why clean HTML beats any AI file, Eugen Ullrich
- What is Content Decay? Why Great Content Loses Rankings over Time, JumpFly
- The Math Behind SearchPilot: How SEO A/B Testing Actually Works, SearchPilot
- Does Google Penalise AI Content? Quality Is the Real Issue, Grumpy Old SEO
- How To Deal With Fake DMCAs, Majestic SEO Podcast
- Tony's Theory of Googlebot Relativity -, Web Site Advantage
- Approaching Google Zero: As search referrals plunge, news publishers must anticipate they’ll never rebound, Editor and Publisher
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.