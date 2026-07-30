Daily Search Forum Recap: July 30, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is testing AI-generated snippets on Google Shopping ads. Almost half of all search results on Google show AI Overviews. Google blamed the source websites for a race-based AI response in Google search, after Google wanted copyright protection of its search results. Google is testing related search based on your browsing history. Google Discover is testing a read later queue. Google has a new help document in the Google Ads support area on how to set up offline conversions using GBRAID. Microsoft announced earnings and its search advertising revenue was up 10%.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Other Search

Bing Images Flaws Let Crafted SVGs Run Commands as SYSTEM on Microsoft's Servers, The Hacker News

PPC

Search Features

SEO

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.