Google Discover Tests Read Later Queue Carousel

Jul 30, 2026 - 7:11 am 0 by
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Google is testing a new carousel at the top of the Google home page on mobile for Google Discover. It is a carousel of content that is titled "Read Later Queue," and it comprises articles you saved to read later.

This test was spotted by Damein Andell who posted a video of this in action on X, he said, "New feature coming soon to the Discover feed in the Google app. This feature is not currently enabled. A "Read Later Queue" menu at the top of the feed allows you to see articles you've saved using the "save" button. All your saved Discover articles can be accessed via the bookmark icon."

Here is a static screenshot of his video:

Google Discover Read Later Queue

Here is his video:

Forum discussion at X.

 

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