Google has a new help document in the Google Ads support area on how to set up offline conversions using GBRAID. A GBRAID URL parameter (&gbraid=xyz) is a privacy-preserving identifier used to measure ad performance.

The GBRAID URL parameter (&gbraid=xyz) is a privacy-preserving identifier used to measure ad performance. GBRAID measures conversions in a non-unique fashion (like Campaign ID) without linking them to individual users or events. GBRAID is case sensitive and shouldn't be converted to upper or lower case.

This change was spotted first by Shauvik Kumar who informed me of this on X, my tracking tools also picked up on this page adding a link to the new document.

The document explained that "GBRAID measures conversions in a non-unique fashion (like Campaign ID) without linking them to individual users or events. GBRAID is case sensitive and shouldn't be converted to upper or lower case."

GBRAID benefits include:

Comprehensive measurement : Get better insight into the effectiveness of your Google campaigns.

: Get better insight into the effectiveness of your Google campaigns. Better campaign performance: Measure and capture unaccounted click-based conversions with GBRAID which powers bidding models to deliver ads more efficiently.

Here is a screenshot of the full page:

Forum discussion at X.