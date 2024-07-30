Daily Search Forum Recap: July 30, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search Console has a bug with the search appearance filters, it should be fixed soon. Google is testing replacing the X/Twitter header in the search results with "latest posts from." Google Ads has a new ad format named "for your consideration." Google Ads has a new Merchant Center integration with AI images. Google said don't make your m-dot URLs the canonical.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Console Performance Report Search Appearance Filter Bug (To Be Fixed)
    Google Search Console has a bug with the Search Performance report, where if you want to filter by Search Appearance, it won't show you all the options. Google is aware of the bug and it should be fixed soon.
  • Google: Don't Make Your M-Dot URLs The Canonical
    Google's John Mueller repeated advice from a while ago that you should not switch your m-dot URLs to be the canonical URL, even though Google is fully switched over to mobile-first indexing. He said this is just because it is how it is done, how it was done, and switching it on Google's end would cause many large sites issues.
  • Google May Replace X (Twitter) With Latest Posts From
    Google Search may be replacing the heading for "X (Twitter)" posts with "Latest Posts from." This would be a step to removing more X branding from the Google Search results page.
  • New Google Ads Format "For Your Consideration"
    Google may be testing a new search ad format named "for your consideration." These ads, at least in the example below, show hotel websites that you can go to to find hotels in the area. This may work for other categories of queries, outside of hotels, but this is the example I see right now.
  • New Google Ads Google Merchant Center Feed Integration In AI Image Editor
    Google has a new Google Ads feature within Google Merchant Center feeds in AI image editor that enables you to import product images from your Merchant Center feeds into your Google Ads account. The images will then be stored and available for use in the Google Ads Asset Library. "You can leverage product images to generate new campaign images using AI-powered image editing in Google Ads," Google added.
  • Waymo Car On Display At Google
    Google has a Waymo car on display at its Google headquarters in Mountain View, California - the GooglePlex. Waymo is Google's self-driving car project and I guess they wanted to put this on display at the office there.

