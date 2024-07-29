Daily Search Forum Recap: July 29, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google says the next core update isn't extremely far away, and encourages some publishes to hold out. Google's ongoing search ranking volatility is pretty intense. Google Discover is pushing clicks to AI Overviews in Search. New data shows how often Google mixes ads into the organic search results. Google Business Profiles now lets you upload photos of your menu to convert that into a digital menu. Google Search may be showing fewer posts from X/Twitter in the search results.
Google: Core Update Isn't Extremely Far Away As Publishers Grow Concerned
Google's John Mueller responded to complaints about image thumbnails still not showing up for some publishers in the search results. He encouraged a bit more patience, saying "the next one [core update] isn't extremely far away now, so I'd recommend waiting for that."
Ongoing Google Search Ranking Volatility For 2 Weeks
Over the past almost two weeks, we have seen consistent and ongoing ranking volatility on a daily basis. The last Google search ranking update I covered was around July 23rd, then before that was July 18th and then July 9th. But every says since around July 17th there has been high volatility with the Google Search rankings.
Google Discover Promoting AI Overviews In Search
Google Discover is now pushing users to see AI Overviews directly in the Google Search results. As you scroll through the Discover feed on Google.com, you may see a promotion of sorts to learn more about a topic through the lens of AI Overviews.
Report: How Often Google Mixes Ads Into Organic Search Results
Google has been mixing search ads into the free organic search results for several months now; Google even changed its definition of what it considers top ads in order to account for this change. New data from Semrush shows just how often Google mixes search ads into the organic results.
Google Showing X Carousel Less Often For News Topics?
Google may be displaying the X (formerly Twitter) carousel in the search results less often for news related topics. A report from Newzdash shows the X carousel is showing up for about 12% of queries, when earlier this year it was showing for closer to 27% of queries in Google Search.
Google Business Profiles New Generate Menu From Photo
Google Business Profiles has a new AI feature to let you upload a photo of your menu and Google will create your menu items for your restaurant based on that photo. This is a generative AI feature and is currently considered "experimental."
I Love Bing Hat At Google Office - Googleween
Here is a photo from about a decade ago of a Googler wearing an I Love Bing hat, in a mask, holding a Google umbrella at the Google Ann Arbor offices. This was for a Halloween party, or as Google calls it - Googleween.
