Daily Search Forum Recap: July 29, 2021

Jul 29, 2021
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We may now be seeing signs of the Google link spam update rolling out or maybe it is something else completely? Google said if a page pops in and out of the index, it might be because that page is on the edge of the quality threshold. Google changed its fact check guidelines to disallow multiple ClaimReview elements per page. Google said localized language sections generally get their own signals. Google said you don't need to switch your nofollow links to rel sponsored links. And more news for your all.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Quiet Week After The Google Link Spam Update; Maybe It's Being Felt Now
    On Monday, Google announced a new algorithm update named the link spam update. I've been following the SEO chatter both in the public white hat and black hat forums, and the chatter is super limited. Very few SEOs are saying they saw ranking declines or improvements since the announcement. But now, I see some of the tracking tools noticing changes as of this morning.
  • On The Edge Of Google's Quality Threshold - Pages Disappear & Return After Submission
    Gary Illyes from Google posted an awesome question and answer on Twitter talking about pages that are on the edge of the Google quality threshold. He said that if your pages disappear from Google Search and then reappear when you manually submit them to Google, that means you're on that edge.
  • Google Fact Check Guidelines Now Disallows Multiple ClaimReview Per Page
    Google has changed the guidelines around the fact check ClaimReview structured data guidelines to no longer allow multiple ClaimReview markups per page. You are now only allowed one ClaimReview element per page going forward.
  • Google: You Do Not Need To Switch Rel Nofollow To Rel Sponsored
    When Google announced the new link spam update, a ton of confusion arose with that announcement. The confusion was mostly around do you need to change your nofollow links to rel=sponsored for affiliate or similar links. The answer is no, nofollow is fine and you won't get in trouble for using nofollow instead of rel sponsored.
  • Google: Generally The Localized Version Of Your Site Gets Its Own Signals
    Google was asked if you have an English version of your site for years and years and then expand the site to France. So you create an FR subdomain or subfolder for the French users. Does the English version signals pass through to the French version of the site? Gary Illyes from Google said generally no.
  • Google Says It Does Not Ignore All Edu Links
    John Mueller from Google said it is wrong to say that "Edu domains tend to have a ton of outbound links, and as such, Google ignores a big chunk of them." He said "People who focus on .edu links usually have bigger problems to worry about, but I've certainly never said what you're suggesting."
  • Google Product Experts Summit Swag 2021
    Here is what Google sent the Google Product Experts for the virtual summit. This is from Google Ads product expert, Brett Bodofsky. You can see more photos below but there is a puzzle, stickers, a si

