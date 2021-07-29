Daily Search Forum Recap: July 29, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We may now be seeing signs of the Google link spam update rolling out or maybe it is something else completely? Google said if a page pops in and out of the index, it might be because that page is on the edge of the quality threshold. Google changed its fact check guidelines to disallow multiple ClaimReview elements per page. Google said localized language sections generally get their own signals. Google said you don't need to switch your nofollow links to rel sponsored links. And more news for your all.

