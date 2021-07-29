Google Says It Does Not Ignore All Edu Links

Jul 29, 2021
John Mueller from Google said it is wrong to say that "Edu domains tend to have a ton of outbound links, and as such, Google ignores a big chunk of them." He said "People who focus on .edu links usually have bigger problems to worry about, but I've certainly never said what you're suggesting." In short, John is saying Google does not by default ignore all EDU links.

I think this misconception is mine - I covered back in 2018 that Google tends to ignore a lot of edu links because there are a ton of paid and spammy ones. It was based on this tweet from John in 2018:

In any event, yes, Google ignores spammy links when it knows they are spammy. But it is not specific to EDU links. EDU links may be more spammy, I don't know. But It is not about the TLD but rather how the link is earned.

