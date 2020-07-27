Daily Search Forum Recap: July 27, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Vlog #77: Brian Ussery On GoogleBot & SEO For E-Commerce Sites
    Brian Ussery (@beussery) is the Director of SEO at Razorfish in Atlanta, Georgia. He is also a Google Product Expert at the Google webmaster help forums. He has been doing SEO since 2000...
  • Google Tests Thick Gray Borders Between Search Results
    Google is testing another mobile user interface for its search results layout and design. Here is a screen shot from Mark Osborne of Google using thick gray borders between each search result snippet.
  • Google's John Mueller Says Don't Use Loading Screens & Delay Users
    Google's John Mueller was asked about why Google is showing a blank screen for the Google Cache. Well, John said "to be blunt, perhaps don't show a loading screen and instead just show your content. *ALL* time you spend showing a loading screen is a delay for users." I love when John responds in a "blunt" manner.
  • Google Local Pack Carousel With Products
    We have seen Google local pack carousels with images and also Google showed what was "sold here" but I do not believe I've seen local pack carousels with products with inventory status. Jackson Lo noticed this and posted a video screen grab of this in action on Twitter.
  • Google: We're Planning On Expanding The Rich Results Test Tool
    A couple of weeks ago, Google announced the Rich Results Test Tool is out of beta and the Structured Data Testing Tool will be eventually deprecated. SEOs did not like this news and it seems like Google has heard the feedback. Google's John Mueller said "we are planning on expanding the Rich Results Testing Tool."
  • An Apple On A Conference Room Table At Google
    This is a photo that is old but more recently posted on Instagram of a green apple on a table in a conference room at the Google Pittsburgh office. I wonder what that apple looks like now after sittin

