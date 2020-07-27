Daily Search Forum Recap: July 27, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Vlog #77: Brian Ussery On GoogleBot & SEO For E-Commerce Sites
Brian Ussery (@beussery) is the Director of SEO at Razorfish in Atlanta, Georgia. He is also a Google Product Expert at the Google webmaster help forums. He has been doing SEO since 2000...
- Google Tests Thick Gray Borders Between Search Results
Google is testing another mobile user interface for its search results layout and design. Here is a screen shot from Mark Osborne of Google using thick gray borders between each search result snippet.
- Google's John Mueller Says Don't Use Loading Screens & Delay Users
Google's John Mueller was asked about why Google is showing a blank screen for the Google Cache. Well, John said "to be blunt, perhaps don't show a loading screen and instead just show your content. *ALL* time you spend showing a loading screen is a delay for users." I love when John responds in a "blunt" manner.
- Google Local Pack Carousel With Products
We have seen Google local pack carousels with images and also Google showed what was "sold here" but I do not believe I've seen local pack carousels with products with inventory status. Jackson Lo noticed this and posted a video screen grab of this in action on Twitter.
- Google: We're Planning On Expanding The Rich Results Test Tool
A couple of weeks ago, Google announced the Rich Results Test Tool is out of beta and the Structured Data Testing Tool will be eventually deprecated. SEOs did not like this news and it seems like Google has heard the feedback. Google's John Mueller said "we are planning on expanding the Rich Results Testing Tool."
- An Apple On A Conference Room Table At Google
This is a photo that is old but more recently posted on Instagram of a green apple on a table in a conference room at the Google Pittsburgh office. I wonder what that apple looks like now after sittin
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- client: "this page needs to have at least 2000 words" gary: "why" client: "for seo" gary: "this is a help article about how to click a button [to download a csv]. why would anyone need 2000 words for that?" cl, Gary Illyes on Twitter
- It's a big change to merge so many sites, and it's hard to determine the outcome ahead of time. If the alternative is 7x 3 months (you can't realistically pause a business that long), I'd find, John Mueller on Twitter
- It might be because of a noindex on your homepage. I don't have a crystal ball -- I'd really recommend going to the help forum and discussing the *details* oh what you're seeing. Maybe it's something, John Mueller on Twitter
- it's 2005 and someone is advertising a search engine submission service on r/TechSEO. ... 🤔 ... wait, no. it's 2020 and someone is advertising a search engine submission service on r/TechSEO. https://t.co/BQHiWj, Gary Illyes on Twitter
- ‘Meow’ attack deleting databases, WebmasterWorld
- Lots of people have been asking me for an update of how those dynamic sitemaps and links have worked for indexing purposes. 🤖🗺️⛓️ To be clear, zero people have asked me this. 🕳️ If anyone says, Oliver H.G. Mason on Twitter
- Yes, self-referencial canonical is fine., John Mueller on Twitter
