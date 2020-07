Ross Tavendale shared a photo of a new sign, I think he owns, that says "SEO Is Dead." It looks like one of those Open neon signs. This is so cool. He said on Twitter "this new sign makes me irrationally happy!" I think we all feel the same way by just looking at this.

Now, how do I get one of these?

