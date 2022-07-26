Daily Search Forum Recap: July 26, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Maps has a new policy around user-submitted photos. Google Ads will automatically switch some campaigns to data-driven attribution. Google said there is no objective way to count links. Google Search now shows the return policy in some product queries. Google Hotel listings shows a new "Featured in" section.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google: There Is No Objective Way To Count Links
Google's John Mueller reiterated something he said before, he said on Twitter "there is no objective way to count links." He said this in 2019 when he said "counting links on the web correctly is technically impossible, and everyone just makes different approximations & assumptions."
- Google Ads Automatically Will Switch Some Conversion Actions To Data Driven Attribution
Google is emailing some Google Ads advertisers that they will automatically move some of their conversion actions to data-driven attribution. Google announced data-driven attribution back in September 2021 when it first said it will be moving away from last-click.
- Google Maps May Remove Selfies, Blurry Or Poor Quality Images
Google Maps has updated its photos and videos criteria for the Google Maps user-contributed content policy. Google added selfie photos, excessively dark or blurry images, significantly rotated compositions, and the use of filters that dramatically alter the representation of the place may be removed from Google Maps.
- Google Search Displays Return Period In Search Results Snippets
Over the past couple of weeks, Google has been displaying a new snippet line for some e-commerce sites that show the return period policy for that product. So under the main search result snippet, Google will show "x-days returns."
- Google Hotel Listings New Featured In Section
Google Hotel results show a wealth of information about a hotel listing but what I think may be new is a section called "Featured In." This section shows you articles that mention the hotel, so you can read third-party reviews of the hotel.
- Google Branded Red Apple Garnishes With Cinnamon G Logo
Here is a unique editable Google thing I found on Instagram. It is of Google-branded red apple garnishes with the G logo made up of cinnamon.
Search Engine Land Stories:
- PPC survival: Handling inflation and being ready for a recession
- Content creation: A psychological approach
- Web hosting for SEO: Why it’s important
Other Great Search Stories:
Feedback:
