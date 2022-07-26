Google Hotel Listings New Featured In Section

Google Hotel results show a wealth of information about a hotel listing but what I think may be new is a section called "Featured In." This section shows you articles that mention the hotel, so you can read third-party reviews of the hotel.

Here is a screenshot from Khushal Bherwani on Twitter of this, I tried to replicate it, but so far, I am unsuccessful:

Just yesterday we reported about how the Google product carousel shows appears on these lists. It is neat to see Google pulling these sources in together to help searchers.

Forum discussion at Twitter.