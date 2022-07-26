Google: There Is No Objective Way To Count Links

Jul 26, 2022 • 7:51 am | comments (2) by twitter | Filed Under Link Building Tips & SEO
Google's John Mueller reiterated something he said before, he said on Twitter "there is no objective way to count links." He said this in 2019 when he said, "counting links on the web correctly is technically impossible, and everyone just makes different approximations & assumptions."

John later added saying, "don't focus on the number of links any particular tool shows -- there is no "correct" way to count links, interpretations vary wildly." "Think of links as a way that people can reach your site, not as a metric of its own. The number of links any tool shows is not a ranking factor," he added.

Here is that new tweet where he said this:

He then posted this:

The late Russ Jones in 2019 echoed John's statement and if you remember, Russ ran a lot of Moz's tools around counting links (I am simplifying plying what he did).

