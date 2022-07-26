Google Search Displays Return Period In Search Results Snippets

Over the past couple of weeks, Google has been displaying a new snippet line for some e-commerce sites that show the return period policy for that product. So under the main search result snippet, Google will show "x-days returns."

Here is a screenshot showing this in the Google Search results (click to enlarge):

Brodie Clark spotted this a couple of weeks ago and Brian Freiesleben posted about it on Twitter last night.

This might be pulling from the shopping experience scorecard data feed or some other data from a Google Merchant Center feed.

Forum discussion at Twitter.