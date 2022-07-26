Google Ads Automatically Will Switch Some Conversion Actions To Data Driven Attribution

Google is emailing some Google Ads advertisers that they will automatically move some of their conversion actions to data-driven attribution. Google announced data-driven attribution back in September 2021 when it first said it will be moving away from last-click.

Data-driven attribution gives credit for conversions based on how people engage with your various ads and decide to become your customers. It uses data from your account to determine which keywords, ads, and campaigns have the greatest impact on your business goals. Data-driven attribution looks at website, store visit, and Google Analytics conversions from Search (including Shopping), YouTube, and Display ads.

Google sent the following email to several advertisers, that I am aware of, saying "we're reaching out because one or more of your conversion actions is a strong candidate for data-driven attribution. Unless you take further action by 8/24/2022, we'll switch your model."

Google then goes through the reasons why it makes sense to switch, which Google talked about when it was first announced in 2021. Here is a screenshot of this email from PPCGreg on Twitter:

Google has more details on this auto switch in this help document.

Some advertisers are not happy about this. David Melamed wrote on LinkedIn "It IS NOT OK for them to change your conversion action or attribution model as an opt out action." "Data driven attribution doesn't understand your cashflow needs. It doesn't understand the human side of your account," he added" "Conversion & attribution models SHOULD NEVER be taken out of the hands of advertisers... Especially when Google owns the auction house," he also said.

Here is PPCGreg's take:

IMU - accts w/o a significant number conversions-won't really see a difference, so not a big advantage. For accts with lots of data, DDA can give a better picture of a customer's journey. More attribution given to TOFU and MOFU vs Last Click model giving it to mainly BOFU/Brand — Greg (@PPCGreg) July 26, 2022

The more important thing is that you are aware of these changes, you make sure to check your emails to see if anything will be auto-switching for you and then keep an eye on it if you decide to switch over to data-driven attribution.

