Google seems to have changed how it shows large videos in the search results. I am now seeing them show these gray lines, outlining the video box, in the Google Search results.

This was first spotted by Khushal Bherwani, who posted about it on X and I can replicate it across Mac and PC, Chrome, Safari and Edge.

Here is a screenshot:

Google Video Outlines

It just seems off to me...

Forum discussion at X.

 

Google Outlines Videos In Search Results

