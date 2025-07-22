Daily Search Forum Recap: July 22, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google tests swapping out the more tab with more filters and show more. Google Ads brand inclusions and exclusions now in AI Max. Google says it makes sense to noindex the LLMS.txt file. Google Search Ads removed the sponsored label from find related products and services section. Google Ads is showing recommendations based on competitors. Google Search Console has a new logo.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Search Tests Replacing More With More Filters & Show More
Google is testing replacing the "More" button under the search bar within the search results page with at least two different options. One is "More filters" and the other is "Show more."
-
Google Ads Brand Inclusions & Exclusions In AI Max
Google Ads seems to be moving brand inclusions and exclusions into AI Max for any new search campaign you create. Google has a note that says, "Turn on Al Max in your campaign to use brand inclusions and exclusions."
-
Google: It Makes Sense To Noindex LLMs.txt
Google's John Mueller said it may make sense to noindex your LLMs.txt file. This way, the file doesn't get indexed by search engines, and then somehow a user lands on it and is confused.
-
Google Drops Sponsored Label For Find Related Products & Services Ads
Google used to label the Find Related Products & Services search ads with a larger sponsored label. It seems Google has removed that label and is now adding a smaller font disclaimer below the section to say these are from advertisers.
-
Google Ads Competitive-Aware Recommendations
Google Ads can now show recommendations or insights based on what your competitors are doing. So if a new competitor starts to enter your market, Google might notify you of this within the Google Ads console.
-
Google Search Console Has A New Logo
Google has uploaded a new logo for Google Search Console. The logo looks like a variation of an analytics logo with a magnifying glass, with blue, green, yellow and a smidge of red in the logo.
-
Pikachu At Google Super G Logo
Here is a photo of Pikachu from Pokémon standing and smiling by the Google super G logo signage at the GooglePlex. I think this might be from the Google I/O event from months ago, but hey.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Fascinating approach to utilising review content for an eCommerce store I stumbled across. This unconventional approach allowed this store to effectively double their organic traffic, with an approach that delivers relevant websit, Brodie Clark on X
- Joking aside, there are already sitemap files that many websites use, and things like RSS/Atom feeds that a ton of websites use, it seems that if a new system wanted to learn more about websites at internet-scale, they would ideally use tho, John Mueller on Bluesky
- I've been pretty straightforward about these: www.google.com/search?q=joh... - if you find that an AI system which sends you significant traffic is checking for the file as often as robots.txt in your server logs, that seems like a good tim, John Mueller on Bluesky
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google tests negative keyword lists in PMax, despite its own rules
- Google Ads quietly surfaces recommendation tips in Optimization Score column
- An AI-assisted content process that outperforms human-only copy
- Don’t kill your SEO budget, shift it
- 11 actionable tips for the Google AI Mode era
Feedback:
