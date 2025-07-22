Daily Search Forum Recap: July 22, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google tests swapping out the more tab with more filters and show more. Google Ads brand inclusions and exclusions now in AI Max. Google says it makes sense to noindex the LLMS.txt file. Google Search Ads removed the sponsored label from find related products and services section. Google Ads is showing recommendations based on competitors. Google Search Console has a new logo.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Tests Replacing More With More Filters & Show More
    Google is testing replacing the "More" button under the search bar within the search results page with at least two different options. One is "More filters" and the other is "Show more."
  • Google Ads Brand Inclusions & Exclusions In AI Max
    Google Ads seems to be moving brand inclusions and exclusions into AI Max for any new search campaign you create. Google has a note that says, "Turn on Al Max in your campaign to use brand inclusions and exclusions."
  • Google: It Makes Sense To Noindex LLMs.txt
    Google's John Mueller said it may make sense to noindex your LLMs.txt file. This way, the file doesn't get indexed by search engines, and then somehow a user lands on it and is confused.
  • Google Drops Sponsored Label For Find Related Products & Services Ads
    Google used to label the Find Related Products & Services search ads with a larger sponsored label. It seems Google has removed that label and is now adding a smaller font disclaimer below the section to say these are from advertisers.
  • Google Ads Competitive-Aware Recommendations
    Google Ads can now show recommendations or insights based on what your competitors are doing. So if a new competitor starts to enter your market, Google might notify you of this within the Google Ads console.
  • Google Search Console Has A New Logo
    Google has uploaded a new logo for Google Search Console. The logo looks like a variation of an analytics logo with a magnifying glass, with blue, green, yellow and a smidge of red in the logo.
  • Pikachu At Google Super G Logo
    Here is a photo of Pikachu from Pokémon standing and smiling by the Google super G logo signage at the GooglePlex. I think this might be from the Google I/O event from months ago, but hey.

