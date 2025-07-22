Daily Search Forum Recap: July 22, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google tests swapping out the more tab with more filters and show more. Google Ads brand inclusions and exclusions now in AI Max. Google says it makes sense to noindex the LLMS.txt file. Google Search Ads removed the sponsored label from find related products and services section. Google Ads is showing recommendations based on competitors. Google Search Console has a new logo.

Advanced version of Gemini with Deep Think officially achieves gold-medal standard at the International Mathematical Olympiad, Google DeepMind

