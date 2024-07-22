Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google is testing new link citations in the AI Overviews. Google is also testing saving AI Overviews for later. Google is showing some AI-generated images in some knowledge panels. Microsoft Advertising is rolling out new brand lists in Performance Max. Bing is testing related searches at the top.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Tests Link Icon Citations For AI Overviews
Google is also testing link icons in the AI Overviews to show citations for statements generated in the AI Answer. These links, when clicked, will take you to an overlay window that shows those links in a search result format page. No, clicking the link icon will not take you directly to the source but you will see the search result snippet.
-
Google Testing Save Button For AI Overviews
Google is testing the ability to save your AI Overviews to your Google Interests section. If you are opted-in to labs in Google, and you see AI Overviews, at the bottom of the AI Overview, you may see a new "Save" button.
-
New Microsoft Advertising Brand Lists For Performance Max Campaigns
Microsoft Advertising is rolling out brand lists for Performance Max campaigns. "Brand lists allow greater control over brand image and ad visibility, including the brands you don't want your ads to be associated with," Microsoft wrote in its help documentation.
-
Google Knowledge Panels Using AI-Generated Images
Google is showing AI-generated images in some of the knowledge panels they show in Google Search. Google is not creating these images; they come from images on third-party sites. And honestly, I kind of like it, at least in some cases.
-
Bing Tests Related Searches At Top - Below Search Bar
Bing is testing placing the related searches at the top of the search results page, directly under the search bar. The searches are exactly what you would see in the bottom but in a different format at the top.
-
Google Wooden Hive Tree
I don't know what this is, but I spotted this photo at the Google office in Kirkland, Seattle. It looks like some sort of wooden art, maybe of a tree, maybe of some hive, I am not sure.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Quick Facts in Search Results @rustybrick is this one NEW?, Gagan Ghotra on X
- Good Morning Google Land! I've been asked several times this week to check my HCU(X) data to see how those sites are doing with the latest volatility. Like I've seen before, there is some minor movement up for a few of the 384 sites, Glenn Gabe on X
- Jarvis will need this :) -> Google wants to patent a system that controls robotic agents “using scene memory data.” Google’s tech essentially helps robots have better decision-making skills by using neural networks to comp, Glenn Gabe on X
- We've added three additional UTM fields to the traffic source record for more advanced channel analysis in BigQuery. The new fields are: manual_source_platform manual_creative_format manual_marketing_tactic, Google Analytics on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- The latest jobs in search marketing
- Netflix shifts focus to ad-supported tier as subscriber growth surges
- 7 strategies to maximize your AI-powered search market share
- Why single keyword ad groups still matter in 2024
- Billions of Google redirects to stop working next year
- How to build and manage your brand across multiple platforms
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
Industry & Business
- Apple's creepy new ad appears to slam Google Chrome on iPhone: ‘You're being watched', Mashable
- Google co-founder backs biotech studying psychedelic African shrub, Financial Times (Sub)
Links & Content Marketing
- Backlink Insights: Analyzing Google’s Top 10 Websites, Internet Marketing Ninjas Blog
- Is AI Poised to Revolutionize Content Marketing?, WebProNews
Local & Maps
- China's 'Apple Car' May Now Be The Fastest Four-Door Car Ever, insideEVs
- Google Maps finally brings hazard reporting in CarPlay, AppleInsider
- How Google's New Fields Simplify Business Profile Verification on Maps, Inc
- The Google Local SERP Today, Near Media
- Google Maps vs. Waze on CarPlay: The Best Navigation App After the Latest Updates, AutoEvolution
Mobile & Voice
- Gemini for Android is testing a new voice, 9to5Google
- Google in talks with EssilorLuxottica for smart glasses partnership after early success of Meta Ray-Bans, The Verge
- Made by Google 2024: Pixel 9, Gemini, a new foldable and other things to expect from the event, TechCrunch
SEO
- How to bulk export translated results from Google Search Console by country via the GSC API and Analytics Edge, GSQI
- Testing Ideas From the Google API Leaks — Whiteboard Friday, Moz
- AI Overview Trends: Insights from 5,000 HR and Workforce Management Keywords, Flow Agency
- How does Named Entity Recognition Ties into SEO?, Decode Digital Market
PPC
- Increase Ranking & Improve Performance For Google Shopping Part 1, FeedArmy
- IRCTC Warns Users About Fake Refund Scams Via Google Ads And Fake Mobile App Campaigns, Times Now
Other Search
- OpenAI’s latest model will block the ‘ignore all previous instructions’ loophole, The Verge
- Link-Busters Sent a Billion DMCA Takedown Requests to Google Search, TorrentFreak
- ‘Google says I’m a dead physicist’: is the world’s biggest search engine broken?, The Guardian
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.