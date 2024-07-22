Bing is testing placing the related searches at the top of the search results page, directly under the search bar. The searches are exactly what you would see in the bottom but in a different format at the top.

I cannot replicate this but Khushal Bherwani posted screenshots of this on X - here it what related searches look like at the top:

Then those same related searches show up at the bottom - but those you and I can see:

The test is the one where Bing is showing them at the top, under the search bar.

Forum discussion at X.