Daily Search Forum Recap: July 19, 2021

Google tries to clarify how sites show up in Google News but I don't think it helped that much. Google Hotel search ads now can show video extensions. Google My Business shows hours of operations for support. Google lets you delete the last 15 minutes of your search history. I interviewed Richard Naz from the Wall Street Journal, a lot of good nuggets in this one.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Tries To Clarify Google News Inclusion But Did It Help?
Danny Sullivan of Google published a blog post on Friday named answers to some common questions about appearing in Google News. Sadly, I honestly don't think this will lead to less questions and frustration from new publishers and their questions around sites appearing in Google News or not.
- Google Hotel Search Ads With Images
It looks like Google is now testing shows image extensions in the Google Hotel Ads. Lluc B. Penycate, who follows the hotel space carefully in Google, noticed this and said this is the "first time seeing images in Google Ads for hotel branded searches."
- Google My Business Support Hours Of Operation Details
Google My Business offers support options on their web site and now it may even show you the hours of operation for those support channels. Here is a screen shot from Usama Ali on Twitter showing this support feature.
- Delete The Last 15 Minutes Of Your Google Search History
Google announced a new feature to quickly delete the last 15 minutes of your search history. So if you do something in search that you rather not let others see if they stumble on your search history, you can quickly delete that last 15 minutes of search history.
- Vlog #129: Richard Nazarewicz On SEO For The Wall Street Journal
In part one of my interview with Richard Nazarewicz with spoke more about his career and approach to SEO for a global news organization. In part two we got into a huge array of SEO topics...
- Google Colorful Art Mural
Here is a super colorful art montage of some sorts at the GooglePlex. I don't think I've ever seen this one, it might be new. It was shared on Instagram by Peter The Greeter last week.
