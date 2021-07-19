Google My Business Support Hours Of Operation Details

Google My Business offers support options on their web site and now it may even show you the hours of operation for those support channels. Here is a screen shot from Usama Ali on Twitter showing this support feature.

On the Google My Business support page, after you are able to reach out and contact a support rep, it may show you the hours of operations box:

You can see the support hours for each method based on today, tomorrow or the next day, as well as "show all" times, plus it shows the timezone.

I guess this is useful when you need support and you are not on the same timezone as the Google support reps.

