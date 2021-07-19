Delete The Last 15 Minutes Of Your Google Search History

Google announced a new feature to quickly delete the last 15 minutes of your search history. So if you do something in search that you rather not let others see if they stumble on your search history, you can quickly delete that last 15 minutes of search history.

Google said "You can also try out a new way to quickly delete your last 15 minutes of saved Search history with the single tap of a button. This feature is available in the Google app for iOS, and is coming to the Android Google app later this year."

This is in addition to the auto-delete settings for 18 or 36 months of your history.

Google also posted a few more things on its privacy features.

I should note, search history does not seem to impact search rankings much on a personalization level anymore. So I am not sure how much of an impact this has on rankings.

