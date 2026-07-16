Daily Search Forum Recap: July 16, 2026

Jul 16, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google spoke about indexing issues because of content quality issues and some AI-generated content. Apple Maps Ads has banned home service ads from its platform, which is not what Google does at all. Gary Illyes from Google said that you are better off not using a lastmod date in your XML Sitemap if those dates are wrong. Google Ads updated its Performance Max product level reporting back on June 15th. You can no longer manually add or update products directly in Google Manufacturer Center. Google will consolidate and merge the Shopping ads and free listings policies into a single Shopping policy sometime in September 2026. Google sent out an email to Google Ads advertisers, noting that it will turn on local inventory ads by default in your Shopping campaigns.

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