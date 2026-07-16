Daily Search Forum Recap: July 16, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google spoke about indexing issues because of content quality issues and some AI-generated content. Apple Maps Ads has banned home service ads from its platform, which is not what Google does at all. Gary Illyes from Google said that you are better off not using a lastmod date in your XML Sitemap if those dates are wrong. Google Ads updated its Performance Max product level reporting back on June 15th. You can no longer manually add or update products directly in Google Manufacturer Center. Google will consolidate and merge the Shopping ads and free listings policies into a single Shopping policy sometime in September 2026. Google sent out an email to Google Ads advertisers, noting that it will turn on local inventory ads by default in your Shopping campaigns.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
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Google: Discovered vs Crawled Not Indexed Quality Issues & AI-Generated Content
Google's John Mueller and Martin Splitt spoke about the Google Search Console indexing report in its latest Search Off the Record podcast. One item was on how quality issues, including low-quality AI-generated content...
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Apple Maps Ads Bans Home Service Businesses With Updated Terms
Apple has posted new Apple Maps policies where it now says it is prohibiting home services, such as plumbing, electrical, locksmith, HVAC, pest control, roofing, or general contracting services. It also says bail bonds, cryptocurrency ATMs and some medical services are also banned from Apple Maps Ads.
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Google Ads Performance Max Product Reporting Now Uses All Networks
Google Ads updated its Performance Max product level reporting back on June 15th. This report now uses data from all Performance Max networks, rather than the subset it previously pulled from.
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Google Manufacturer Center Removed Manual Update Or Add Products
Google sent out an email to those who use the Google Manufacturer Center to remind them that the ability to manually add or update products directly in Manufacturer Center has been removed. Instead, Google said use the Manufacturer Center API or upload a product file.
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Google: You're Are Better Off Without Lastmod Dates When They Are Incorrect
Gary Illyes from Google said that you are better off not using a lastmod date in your XML Sitemap if those dates are wrong. He said on Bluesky, "probably better off without the lastmods. at least you save a few bytes."
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Google To Merge Google Shopping Ads & Free Listing Policies To One Policy
Google announced it will consolidate and merge the Shopping ads and free listings policies into a single Shopping policy sometime in September 2026. Keep in mind, there may be specific ads or free listing policies listed in that consolidated policy document, where some policies only apply to ads and some only to free listings but it will be in a single policy document.
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Google Ads To Turn On Local Inventory Ads By Default For Shopping Campaigns
Google just sent out an email to Google Ads advertisers noting that it will turn on local inventory ads by default in your Shopping campaigns. Google added that you can change this setting by August 31st by using the "inventory filter" instead of the "Local products" setting.
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Google Gobble Turkey Signage
For some reason the Google Bay View office has this Google signage but it shows Gobble with turkeys. I mean, maybe it was Thanksgiving? I am not sure.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Quick update on the back button hijacking situation. I haven't heard of a single manual action for 'back button hijacking' after the 6/15 deadline hit. Based on my research, every site on my list that was hijacking stopped prior to 6/15. Again, the fear of a manual action is, Glenn Gabe on X
- First Link Priority, #'s and JS buttons to avoid diluting authority., Reddit
- USA Today Co CEO told me it will soon look at blocking Google altogether. "The traditional Google search model is dead.", Brian Morrissey on X
- Ecommerce SEO Tip: This is the most effective way to recover YoY ranking declines for category pages. What is one of the most effective signals that Google can use to rank your category pages in Search? The number of products that appear on the page! And they are often, Brodie Clark on X
- Bing is now officially a result source in ChatGPT. I just found this gem while running some tests. I can reproduce it across multiple prompts as well. Open the Network tab in the DevTools and look for: "result_source": "bing", David Konitzny on X
- Character manipulation (like encoding/decoding URLs) can be done in-memory on the machine, it's a few 100ns at most. Fetching from the web (well, you see it in your SC report) is more like 300-1000ms, which is ca 10 million times slower., John Mueller on Bluesky
- There’s nothing quite like an AI response that really understands you… and even your schedule :) Excited that we’re expanding Personal Intelligence in Search with Google Calendar. Super helpful – makes sure you get recommendations that actually fit with your plans, Nick Fox on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- EU expected to rule Google favored its own services in search
- Google AI Mode ads reach nearly 30% of queries: Study
- Google tests Performance Max network controls with new Partners (Alpha) setting
- Google is AI Mode’s No. 2 most-cited domain: Report
- Where AI agents get stuck on your site
- Why CPC inflation starts before the auction
- Why the SEO vs. PPC debate is finally over
- Your next customer may discover your brand on TikTok before Google
Other Great Search Stories:
AI & LLMs
- How do LLMs secretly change? Tracking invisible shifts in query fan-outs and source retrieval, David Konitzny
- OpenAI's new flagship model deletes files on its own, people keep warning, TechCrunch
- Vint Cerf is working on a plan to unleash AI agents on the open internet, TechCrunch
Analytics
- GA4's AI Assistant Channel Undercounts Your AI Traffic: How To Build One That Doesn't, Search Engine Journal
Industry & Business
- Google urges EU top court to back ruling scrapping $1.7 billion antitrust fine, Reuters
- Brussels prepares fresh Google fines as Big Tech enforcement increases, Financial Times (Sub)
- Inside Anthropic’s state-by-state plan to ratchet up AI rules, POLITICO
- Microsoft is reportedly training salespeople to talk down OpenAI and Anthropic, TechCrunch
- EU court upholds Google's $854,250 Italian fine over gambling advertising, Reuters
Links & Content Marketing
- The 3 Signals for Stretching Your Content Marketing, Compass Digital Strategies
- AI Prompts From Top Marketers That Really Work, Content Marketing Institute
- Executive Influence: How B2B Leaders Become the Voices Buyers and AI Engines Trust, TopRank Marketing
Local & Maps
- Waze Update Includes Personalized Navigation, and Google Maps No Longer Makes Sense, Autoevolution
- Google Maps' 'Ask Maps' feature could soon help you plan trips, Android Authority
- Honda deploys Google Gemini across its key line-up, Automotive World
- How to Get a Find Us on Yelp Sticker (And Why You Should), Igniting Business
- Waze just gave me 5 new reasons to switch from Apple Maps, ZDNET
- Apple CarPlay Is Getting Video Playback, InsideEVs
- Disappeared by Google: Search giant barred user reviews on ICE detention centers, The San Francisco Standard
- How to do AI search optimization for local businesses, Semrush
Other Search
- Google’s Rumored Home Display Could Double As A Nest Cam, Forbes
- Apple Intelligence Finally Cleared to Launch in China, MacRumors
- How Brave's AI Search Works, DEJAN
PPC
- Chasing Ad Strength is optimizing toward the wrong thing, Hop Skip Media
- How AI Is Transforming Search Behavior and Google Ads, JumpFly
- Our First View of ChatGPT Ads: 5 Initial Observations, Seer Interactive
- Rewards Program Launches on Accelerate with Google, PPC News Feed
- Updated commonly used set of ad technology partners, Google AdSense Help
Search Features
- Increased custom instructions limit, ChatGPT Release Notes
SEO
- The State of Technical AEO Readiness: 20 Agencies Tested, SynapseIN
- Automated Client Reporting: How to Get it Right, SE Ranking
- How AI Overviews Are Changing SEO, Koozai
- Why AI Search Rewards Problem Descriptions, Not Product Descriptions, PPC Hero
- Google’s Knowledge Graph vs Cloud’s Knowledge Catalog vs OKF, Hill Web Creations
- Your evergreen content isn’t working. Here’s how to fix it, SALT.agency
- Why Navigation Optimization Is Your SEO Superpower, JumpFly
Feedback:
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